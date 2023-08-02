America’s Got Talent: Who are Noodle & Bun? Animated audition

Tonight’s America’s Got Talent audition brought Noodle & Bun to the table — is this one of the weirdest audition we’ve ever seen?

Well, there is something really unique about getting a chance to see an animated band perform Aerosmith’s “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing.” Their vocals were surprisingly great, and this did make for a really interesting and super-unique presentation. The judges seemed to like it, and they also played really well for the crowd who was there in attendance.

So how was all of this brought to the show? Well, Bun the dog was present on a screen for the audition, while the vocals were being done live backstage. From there, the animators were able to do their magic and put the characters on the stage after the fact.

For those wondering, Noodle & Bun are already extremely-popular on YouTube with nearly a million subscribers, and we do have a lot of questions as to how this would work moving forward. The reason this animation worked is presumably because there was a good stretch of time between the taping of auditions and then the show airing tonight on NBC. You can’t exactly do something like this in real-time, as cool as it would be. We are curious about that, but regardless, we do love the fact that this show brought something here that was super-different and we have never seen in all of our years watching.

Also, there’s no denying that Bun is a cute, likable character that a lot of people out there are going to be rooting for at the end of the world … even if he’s not a real person.

