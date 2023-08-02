America’s Got Talent: Gabriel Henrique gets Sofia’s Golden Buzzer

Who is Gabriel Henrique? He took the America’s Got Talent stage by storm tonight, and he has a Golden Buzzer to show for it!

Let’s start things off here in this piece by allowing you a chance to get to know him at least a little bit better. Like with Sofia Vergara, he has roots down in South America — in this case, we are talking about a Brazilian singer! Gabriel has an enormous online following already, with more than 300,000 followers on Instagram. Of course, none of this means that he is well-known in America or some other parts of the world, and that is often the goal with appearing on a show like AGT.

It is not often that we are able to know in advance of an audition that someone is going to be phenomenal, but we knew it in this case. Gabriel has a big, booming voice, and a cool sense of style to go along with it. This is someone who can feel current in this present-day music landscape, and that is something that this show is desperate to have. We do think that there’s also a good chance that people will vote for him, though we never want to get overly confident so early on into the pre-show process.

Let’s talk about the actual song choice here: “Run to You” by Whitney Houston. What a hard song for someone to sing! What made it even more impressive was his control when he actually got up to that higher register. That falsetto was incredible.

So yea, it is no surprise that he got Sofia’s Golden Buzzer — she literally had the chills when he was done singing! The whole audience was almost entirely engaged with what he brought to the table here.

