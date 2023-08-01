America’s Got Talent video: Zion Clark delivers inspiration audition

Just in case you needed a little more inspiration leading into tonight’s America’s Got Talent episode, why not look towards Zion Clark?

If you want a little bit of backstory on him, he explains some of it leading up to his audition (watch here). He was born with a condition that prohibited him from having legs, and he’s had to spend the entirety of his life fighting to adapt and persevere. He went through the foster system for all of his childhood and learned to be self-sufficient. He’s since broken records, learned how to fight and wrestle, and also proven himself time and time again to be a physical force.

The entirety of Zion’s audition is about him doing some incredible physical feats while his voice serves as a way to give hope and inspiration. It’s a really powerful audition and not something that we’ve seen before. Despite all he has gone through he’s still so positive, and the judges take quick note of that.

As we move into another potential performance for Zion in the live shows (provided he makes it there), the focus will have to become him working to not just step things up, but also perhaps create even more continuity in his act now that everyone knows more about his story and who he is. We know that viewers are going to inherently like him, and that’s something that he clearly has to his advantage.

After all, think about it like this — we have not had a lot of performers like him over the years! He has a chance to easily stand out further from the pack, and be the sort of act we all end up remembering many years from now.

