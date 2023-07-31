America’s Got Talent video: Sofia Vergara Golden Buzzer incoming

Who is Sofia Vergara’s Golden Buzzer going to be on America’s Got Talent this season? If you find yourself wondering this, just know some answers are going to be coming your way and soon.

After all, we now have proof of that very thing! Earlier today, NBC released a short video of all of the acts who are taking part in this upcoming episode, and one of them just so happens to be Sofia’s selected act. (We see her pressing down on the Buzzer.) Obviously, this means a one-way ticket to the live shows, which probably doesn’t matter as much as it used to due to the Judge Cuts no longer being around. Still, we do think it’s nice to be able to leave the auditions with the reassurance that you are going to continue in the competition.

Of course, in particular Sofia’s buzzer probably holds a good bit of wait just because of history here. Remember that her act Mayyas actually won America’s Got Talent last season, so she does have a knack for picking talented people. She’s also not someone who is just going to select a singer by default, which we know has been a criticism here and there.

In general, let’s just say that we are going to be seeing a wide array of talents moving forward in this episode! Based on the video (watch here) we are going to see everyone from singers to a drumline to a pair of acrobats to some other crazy stuff. We’re not at the end of the auditions yet, and there could even be one Golden Buzzer beyond what we’re seeing on Tuesday. It is still crazy that we’re not done with this round yet, but that’s a part of the way the show does its business.

Rest assured, though, that the live shows are coming in August — just don’t expect too many rounds of them.

(Photo: NBC.)

