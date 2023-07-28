America’s Got Talent: Kylie Frey sings ‘Horses in Heaven’

After airing a retrospective special this past Tuesday, America’s Got Talent is coming back with a new episode. Want to meet Kylie Frey?

Well, the country singer and third-generation rodeo queen is going to be a part of the upcoming auditions and while there, she’s going to perform an emotional track titled “Horses in Heaven” dedicated to her grandfather. (On a completely random note, “Horses in Heaven” is also a title of an episode of Yellowstone.) She’s got a polished sound and a really strong country voice — beyond that, the natural storytelling is there! These are the combination of things you really need in the event you want to have any sort of super-successful career in this industry, which we know is not always the easiest thing to do.

Frey is already an up-and-coming artist within the country world, and has been featured at the Grand Ole Opry and other places. This is, of course, a huge platform for her, especially since historically country music has done really well on talent competitions. We’ve actually seen a fairly large amount of country acts over the past few years; we tend to think that they prefer this show since it does cater more to songwriters. If you are on The Voice, meanwhile, you are often stuck doing covers for a good chunk of the competition. That can make it harder for people to know who you really are, even if you do get more total performances on a show like this.

For now, we tend to think that Kylie is a near-lock to make it to the live shows. After that, we’ll just have to wait and see what transpires; it will be up to America at that particular point!

You can watch the audition featuring Frey over at the link here.

Related – Be sure to get some more America’s Got Talent updates, including other insight on what is coming up next

What do you think about Kylie Frey’s audition on America’s Got Talent?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates.

(Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







