America’s Got Talent: Kim & Holly are 2 Moms United By One Heart

At the end of tonight’s America’s Got Talent episode, we had one of the most emotional stories we’ve see in 2 Moms United By One Heart. This was singing act, but one with an incredibly backstory built around sacrifice and family.

The short version of it here is rather simple. Many years ago, a woman named Holly Campbell and her husband lost their infant son. This immeasurable loss left a mark on the rest of their lives, but they ended up being able to help another person in need: An infant named Jake. The boy was saved due to a heart transplant, and his mother Kim Scadlock ended up learning that she and Holly actually had something in common: A love of music. This led to the formation of 2 Moms United By One Heart.

We knew entering the episode tonight that there would probably not be a Golden Buzzer at the end of the episode. Yet, this act is the sort that would typically get it. Even before hearing them sing, you knew that they would be special and different from any one that you have ever seen in the past.

Both Holly and Kim are great singers — that was clear from the moment that they each started the performance tonight. Are they going to win the show down the road? That’s where things get a little bit murky. We do think this audition is going to be the sort that really does get a lot of people choked-up out there. Also, “For Good” is such an iconic song from the musical Wicked, and we do know that a lot of people are huge fans of it.

The one thing that we were surprised about at the moment was how short the performance was, but that doesn’t take away the magic.

