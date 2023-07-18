America’s Got Talent video: BJ Griffin sings, plays electric cello

Tonight on NBC you are going to see BJ Griffin make his America’s Got Talent debut, so what exactly is he bringing to the table?

Well, let’s just start off by saying this: If you do want another incredible entertainer with a big-time voice, BJ seems to be it! He also brings something different to the table here in that he plays the electric cello at the same time. His audition to “Let’s Stay Together” shows that he’s experienced, knows how to play to the crowd, and full of charisma. He’s also got a good story in that his parents, once upon a time, wanted him to play football. However, he wanted to move forward in music and he’s got the judges clearly on his side.

Now, we have seen some people out there say that BJ doesn’t necessarily need to play the cello since he’s such a great singer, but why not do both? For starters, it helps to make him all the more unique. Also, it doesn’t feel like a gimmick and it does add something to the performance. We just think that the more ways that you can add to the uniqueness of what you are doing on a show like this, the better off it is!

Let’s just go ahead and remind you of this — in the present-day era of America’s Got Talent, you may only get three performances if you make it to the finale. By virtue of that, every single one of these has to be the best thing you can possibly do.

For now, we at least are pretty darn confident that we’re see Griffin make it to the live shows; we’ll just have to wait and see what happens from there.

You can view this full audition now over at the link here.

