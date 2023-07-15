America’s Got Talent video: See Atai Show deliver crazy routine

Another new episode of America’s Got Talent is currently set to premiere on NBC in just a matter of days — want to meet Atai Show now?

If there is one thing that we can say at the moment about this act, it’s rather simple: They are one of the more unique dance groups that we’ve ever seen. Sure, we have had a chance to watch a number of contortionists over the years, but seeing them all together? Let’s just say that this is somewhat of a new phenomenon, and it is one that is pretty darn satisfying to watch.

You can watch the full Atai Show audition now over at the link here, and there is quite a bit that they bring to the table almost right away. Some of the choreography here is top-notch, and the same goes for the precision of movement and even the freak-out factor. They are able to really get the judges on edge with how they move and command the stage, and there’s something really impressive about them doing that with such few members.

This sort of dancing also takes an extreme amount of preparation. Because of all of this, we are so happy that they got the reaction that they did from the crowd. We don’t think that they will be grabbing the Golden Buzzer, mostly because the acts previewed before a show rarely ever do. However, we also don’t think that they will necessarily need it. The most important thing, at least for now, is that they bring it moving forward on the level that they did during this audition. If they can pull that off, then we do think that they stand a legitimate chance of getting some votes.

Even if these sort of contortionist movements can be somewhat uncomfortable for some out there, you still have to admire the skill!

