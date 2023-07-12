America’s Got Talent: Lavender Darcangelo, Heidi’s Golden Buzzer

We knew that tonight’s America’s Got Talent episode was going to give us Heidi Klum’s Golden Buzzer. Now, meet Lavender Darcangelo!

So going into her appearance on the show tonight, there were a few things that we knew about Lavender in advance. First and foremost, she is an incredibly talented singer who we knew would bring a lot of great stuff to the table here. Not only does she have a powerful voice, but as a blind, autistic performer, we were sure that she would inspire a lot of people out there. This is the sort of act that always tends to do well on a show like AGT, where you have to get really invested in contestants in a short period of time. While we know that Heidi has given Golden Buzzers to singers before, Lavender still stands out from the pack.

The song she chose to perform for the show tonight was reasonably theatrical in nature in “Out Here on My Own.” Yet, she made it feel like it could exist both on the Broadway and the pop music stage. You could tell how much this meant to her, and we think she’s going to stun a lot of people moving forward.

Does she have a good chance at making it far in the live shows? You can argue that there’s a good argument for it but at the same time, we don’t want to sit here and say anything with absolute confidence. There is still too much time for the pendulum to swing all over the place.

Moving forward…

It is really going to be all about song choice. If she is able to elevate even beyond what we saw tonight, we tend to think that she can go viral, win the whole show, and then do so much more.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to America’s Got Talent now

What do you think about Lavender Darcangelo getting the Golden Buzzer on America’s Got Talent?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back to get some other updates.

(Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







