America’s Got Talent preview: Puppet Simon and the Cow Belles!

Tonight on NBC you’re going to have a chance to see a new America’s Got Talent — why not meet Puppet Simon and the Cow Belles now?

After a week off the air due to the Fourth of July the talent competition is coming back on the air, and we know that there are going to be a lot of interesting acts. Also, there’s going to be a puppet show with a singing version of Simon Cowell at the center of it.

Is there some charm at the center of this? Sure. In a sneak peek over at TV Insider, you can see Puppet Simon and the Cow Belles belt out a rendition of “Somebody to Love” by Queen. The puppeteer at the heart of the act absolutely is entertaining, but at the same time, we wonder if this is almost too gimmicky.

After all, if too much of your act is about Simon, does it work outside of the show? We imagine that the goal here is to rather show off the puppet skills and then make a lot of new characters for outside the world of the talent competition. It is just going to be a lot about marketing in the event that you want to make that happen. We certainly hope that it does!

In the end, the most important thing to note is simply that the show is back and the goal remains for all of us to have a good time. As per usual, though, we really just hope that there are a few acts who really do have some sort of enduring talent here after the fact, and we can actually see them become real stars after the end of the show.

