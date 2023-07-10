America’s Got Talent preview: Heidi Klum Golden Buzzer incoming

We know that you’ve been waiting for a good while to see America’s Got Talent return to NBC — and even longer for a Golden Buzzer!

Well, let’s just say that this is where we have some rather great news to share! Tomorrow night the series is coming back to the network after a one-week hiatus and with that, you are going to have a chance to see the return of the buzzer to the show — or, to be specific, one courtesy of Heidi Klum. She’s been relatively unpredictable when it comes to who she gives it to over the years. In the past, we have seen her select singers, magicians, and a whole lot more. There is an eclectic group of people coming up, and we tend to think that she will pick someone who is not only talented, but also someone who really moves her on an emotional level. We also, of course, think that she will pick someone who she thinks could have a really good chance of winning.

Just remember this for a moment — this is not just about getting someone to the next round, as it’s a given that whoever she selects will probably make it there anyway. Instead, it is about trying to create a great moment to also help them go viral. Only one person wins America’s Got Talent at the end of the day — yet, there are a lot of people who could be stars after the fact.

No matter who the buzzer goes, we just hope that it is someone a little bit unexpected; also, that it is a little bit surprising on the show itself. If there is no buzzer by the final act of the night, then we know already who it is likely going to be handed to. That really takes the entire element of surprise out of it.

You can watch the full preview featuring Heidi and the buzzer over here.

Related – Check out a preview for the next America’s Got Talent episode now

What do you want to see when it comes to Heidi Klum’s Golden Buzzer on tomorrow’s America’s Got Talent?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

(Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







