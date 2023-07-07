America’s Got Talent preview: Meet the 82nd Airborne Chorus

Tuesday night a new episode of America’s Got Talent is coming to NBC — why not go ahead and meet the 82nd Airborne Chorus now?

Today, the network shared the new sneak peek featuring this group from the United States Army, which may be one of the most appealing military-themed acts that we’ve seen in quite some time. While there are definitely some emotional elements that they brought to the table, we like that they were really fun when they got into the performance. Yet, they also had some of that discipline and dedication that you would expect with people from the Armed Forces.

Also, we think that their performance of “My Girl” is going to be really appealing to a lot of people out there. While we don’t think they are going to receive a Golden Buzzer (acts that receive that aren’t often hyped up in advance), they easily are going to be moving into the next round. From there, it’s going to be up to the public to determine whether or not they make it to the finale, and we think that they’ve got a really good chance at the moment. Their background makes it that a lot of people are going to get behind them right away, and they are legitimately talented. Not only are there some great singers in here, but you’ve also got fantastic harmonies and they are well-prepared.

In the end, the group seems to be aware that their backstory and military service is important, but so is putting on a good performance separate than that. They’ve got a remarkable amount of self-awareness that is really important with a show like this.

(Ironically, we say all of this knowing that we’re not looking at the most self-aware show out there.)

You can watch the full audition with the 82nd Airborne Chorus over here.

(Photo: NBC.)

