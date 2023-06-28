America’s Got Talent: Who is Lachune? Singer performs ‘Yellow’

At the end of tonight’s America’s Got Talent episode, we had a chance to see a show-stopping performance from Lachune. So who is she? What does she bring to the table?

Well, the first thing we should note here that she is a brilliant singer from the Dallas – Fort Worth area, someone who teaches as well as has an incredible voice in her own right. She’s one of those classic stories of someone who really has worked really hard to turn her dream into a reality, and it’s easy to sit back here and be extremely proud of how far she’s coming and that she’s made it up to this stage.

We knew coming into this episode that we were probably not going to be getting a Golden Buzzer this time around. With that, we focused solely on this performance itself. We love the song choice of Coldplay’s “Yellow” — it such a beautiful melody, and she figured out how to make this her own while also still respecting the original version of the song. That’s not an easy thing to do.

Also, let’s praise her control for a moment. She realized that this was not just about hitting big notes; instead, it was about making every note right. She did that and then some. Her pitch was fantastic and her emotional connection to the song was a million times there.

Perhaps most impressively, we do think that there’s even more that she can do beyond what we saw tonight. We think that she will be really careful with what she chooses to do next as she hones in on what sort of artist she wants to be. This was a really nice way to close this show, so let’s just cross our fingers and hope that she makes it to the live show.

Related – Check out some other information on America’s Got Talent now, including some other auditions

What did you think of Lachune at the end of tonight’s America’s Got Talent?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other great updates.

(Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







