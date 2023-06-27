America’s Got Talent video: Meet Barry Brewer, musical comedian

Tonight on America’s Got Talent, you’re going to have a chance to see a number of great acts! That includes, of course, the subject of this piece today in Barry Brewer.

So who is Barry? Well, we can keep a lot of this pretty simple. He’s a comedian from the South Side of Chicago who actually came out on crutches after having an Achilles injury … not that this stopped him at all. A lot of his routine involved him using the piano to make his point, which involved different versions of church. White church versus Black church makes, apparently, for some really good comedy!

You can watch Barry’s full audition here, and we would honestly be surprised if he does not make it really far in the show. He’s genuinely funny, and we tend to think that a lot of his material here is really smart. It will appeal to a lot of church-goers out there, but also people who are not altogether religious at the same exact time. That’s a hard combination to pull off and he does! The major question we’re left with now is mostly a matter of what his material could be the next handful of times we see him.

Will he get a Golden Buzzer? Well, probably not, mostly because the acts who get a full audition released in advance don’t tend to get that. With this being said, though, we also don’t tend to think he’s in any real danger of not making it through. We still would love to see a comedy act win AGT someday, and we honestly have not seen it happen anywhere near as much as we would like. The closest thing we probably have seen is Paul Zerdin, who is a bit of a comedian/ventriloquist hybrid act.

We’ll be back tonight with more from the episode, so stay tuned!

Related – Check out another audition leading into tonight’s America’s Got Talent

What do you think about Barry Brewer’s performance here on America’s Got Talent?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for even more updates moving forward.

(Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







