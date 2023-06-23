America’s Got Talent preview: Meet magician Sangsoon Kim

Tuesday night’s America’s Got Talent is going to give you a lot of great stuff, including a magician by the name of Sangsoon Kim. He’s someone who has been working hard in South Korea for some time in order to get his big break, and we tend to think that he may have found it as a part of this show.

There’s no denying that we have seen a ton of magic acts on this show over the years, really to the point now where our expectations are a little bit higher for everyone we see. We don’t want to just see tricks or ideas that we’ve seen other versions of before, and this is where he stands out.

If you head over to the link here, you can see a good chunk of Kim’s routine, which is very much themed around using a pair of shoes to do a wide array of different tricks. Almost every single one of them is different and unique from what we’ve seen in the past, and there is something really exciting about how seamless and casual he comes across. He makes the magic feel almost like nothing, and we appreciate the confidence and swagger that he has.

The great thing about Kim as well is that we think that he’s going to have a hunger and a fire to get better and better as time goes on. We really feel like he wants to show that he’s the best! Having that sort of competitive energy, especially in a competition like this, is one of the most important things that someone can have.

It feels like a sure thing we will see him in the next round; we now just have to see where things will go from here.

