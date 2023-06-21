America’s Got Talent: Ninah Sampaio, Thomas Vu & Rubik’s cubes

At the end of tonight’s America’s Got Talent episode, we had a chance to see a performance from Ninah Sampaio and Thomas Vu. Also, what do they bring to the table?

Well, let’s just say that we’re not sure that we have ever seen someone quite like Ninah on the show. She is an 18-year old singer from Brazil. Also, she has a really unusual skill — singing while also doing Rubik’s cubes at the same exact time. It’s certainly the sort of thing that makes you stand out during the audition! We’re almost shocked that she didn’t get more screen time during this episode, all things considered. Isn’t the idea that you often give people who can sing a little bit of extra screen time? Well, that is typically what you see.

Well, the reason why Ninah didn’t get more air time is because the final moments of the episode were saved exclusively for Thomas. The moment that we saw someone come out with a fire extinguisher, we knew that things were going to get crazy. This is a guy who literally set himself on fire while working to solve this in under thirty seconds. If you wanted a danger act, isn’t this a good way in which to do this?

We gotta say, we saw the previews of someone’s pants on fire leading up to this and yet, we still didn’t think that this is what we were going to see.

In a way, we would say to think of Thomas as a little bit of a non-traditional escape artist, given that the whole idea here was for him to be able to escape his Rubik’s cube puzzle in time so that he could then have someone extinguish the flames. He pulled it off! He’s absolutely nuts, but he did it.

