America’s Got Talent: See El Invertebrado give shocking audition

In just a handful of hours you are going to see America’s Got Talent arrive on NBC — why not meet El Invertebrado now?

We should go ahead and note that contortionists are not for everyone; however, they are a huge part of what this show is about at its core. If you are watching a talent competition like this, don’t you want to be shocked and/or terrified? Isn’t that something that matters? It mixes things up to where we are not just getting a ton of singers and nothing else. This is someone who brings together pole-dancing and contortionism for something that is totally unique and bizarre. Sure, it’s a little bit terrifying thanks to the makeup, but we 100% think that this is the point. You are meant to be talking about checking out this act!

You can view the full performance over here, and it feels clear to us that this is the sort of act that will be in consideration for the live shows. Does it mean that they are destined to make it really far in the competition? Well, that’s not something that we have a clear sense of right now, and nor are we meant to. We just know that these sort of acts can be tough sells to mainstream audiences.

At the end of the day, though, we think being on AGT here is a little bit more about getting that mainstream exposure than it necessarily is finding a way to win the grand prize. This feels perfect for Las Vegas or some other entertainment capitals of the world. It is, after all, so incredibly hard to pull off!

Remember that at some point tonight, we’re going to get another Golden Buzzer — let’s hope it is for someone worthy and super-memorable!

