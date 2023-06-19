America’s Got Talent video: Who is Murmuration? See audition

Tomorrow night on America’s Got Talent you are going to see a new dance group in Murmuration. Want to learn more about them now?

Well, first and foremost, we should say that this group is a rather interesting twist on what we would describe as your standard dance act. After all, they aren’t doing some elaborate routine that involves them moving around the stage. They are all stationary, at least in a new sneak peek from TV Insider. They use hand movements as a part of their routine, and they do all of them blindfolded and almost at the command of their leader.

Whether you want to say the result of this performance is good vibes or good timing, this is pretty cool no matter what. It is really different from your standard AGT routine, and this is the sort of thing that makes us all the more excited for what else they could do?

Are we going to Murmuration move forward to the next part of the competition? There are still some questions about that, mostly because Simon Cowell has a somewhat-strange look on his face while he is watching them. We personally think that we are going to see the group move on, though, and within that there could be chances to see some other cool stuff that they bring to the table.

The most important thing about this act, at least for us, is that they are 100% unique and there isn’t a lot else out there like this. Because of this, we do tend to think that there’s a chance that they could get a good many votes from people eager for something different.

