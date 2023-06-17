America’s Got Talent video: Meet Eseniia Mikheeva, young dancer

We got yet another audition episode coming up in the near future for America’s Got Talent, so who are we going to meet this time around? Well, think in terms of a seven-year old dancer named Eseniia Mikheeva who is bubbling over with personality.

Admittedly, there are times when we do tend to think that kid acts are either a little bit over-the-top and not actually as noteworthy as the show makes them seem. We’re not altogether sure that this is the case here. After all, we are talking about someone who is not only really talented in terms of her moves, but also just has a winning personality. She’s got no fear being in front of the judges and really just seems like she’s having a great time.

We hope that this is the attitude for her through the remainder of the competition — it’s hard to imagine her not moving on to the next round at the very least. From there, it will be up to America to decide.

One thing that we are starting to get a pretty good sense of is that the dance category for this season is especially strong, as there are a lot of freakishly talented acts who we’ve seen. Oleksandr Leshchenko and Magic Innovations is probably the top of this particular category at the moment, and we do think it is going to be a really difficult challenge to see if anyone else can top that. It’s certainly possible, but why would you say anything with a certain measure of confidence right now?

In the end, we tend to think that this is just one of many great acts that you’ll see on Tuesday. You can see the full preview featuring Eseniia over here.

(Photo: NBC.)

