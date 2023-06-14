America’s Got Talent: The Atlanta Drum Academy Golden Buzzer

Tonight on America’s Got Talent we were introduced to Chioma & The Atlanta Drum Academy — and they were outstanding. As a matter of fact, you can argue that they were absolutely Golden.

For most of the episode, we wondered who Terry Crews was going to press that buzzer for, and we do think he picked smartly here. It is hard to deny the group’s talent! The fact that they are so young and so gifted shows that they have untapped potential.

Also, let’s remember for a moment here that good drumlines are about more than just the musicianship. You also need that swagger and that huge injection of personality! Luckily, we think this group has all of this. They started out with just one very young member on the stage in front of the judges, and he actually was also the person who helped to kick everything off.

If there is one critique that we have here, it is of the group itself. Because they did not perform until the end of the show, it was obvious that they were going to be getting the buzzer. Did that take a little bit of suspense out of the act? We tend to think so, but we also figure that most people out there realized in advance that they were going to be good.

Also, remember this now

Acts who get Terry’s Golden Buzzer do have a pretty documented history of doing pretty well on the show — we tend to think we’re going to get something similar here, provided that they can continue to up their game. The challenge is going to be finding a way to top playing the drums blindfolded, which is what we saw for at least a good part of this act.

