America’s Got Talent: Who is ventriloquist Brynn Cummings?

Tomorrow night on NBC you’re going to have a chance to see America’s Got Talent and with that, we will see Brynn Cummings. So who is she, and what makes her different from everyone else we’ve had a chance to see over the years?

We do think that on the surface, it is going to be easy to think of Brynn as the second coming of Darci Lynne. After all, most young ventriloquists these days we associate with music. Yet, that’s not exactly what we think Brynn is going to be doing, at least based on what we’ve seen online. She’s actually a ventriloquist and also a magician, which is a pretty interesting combination.

You can see a preview featuring Brynn and many other acts over here, and there’s actually a comment in here about her puppet “singing.” Odds are, this is just a reference to Darci, Terry Fator, and the sort of performers that this franchise has brought to the table.

In general, though, we’re optimistic over what Cummings is going to bring to the table here. The most important thing in doing an act like this is that she comes across as natural, which we do think is easier said than done. There’s always going to be a lot of pressure on a magic act to not get anything wrong, and then you have to add the “not moving your lips” part into this.

The preview for this AGT episode also noted that this is the one where Terry Crews is going to press his Golden Buzzer. With that in mind, we’ve got at least one more thing to look forward to here! Let’s hope for a fun episode with at least a few acts that are going to be worth talking about on the other side.

(Photo: NBC.)

