America’s Got Talent: Who is Grace Good? A fiery audition

Who is Grace Good? Maybe you’ll be answering this question following Tuesday’s America’s Got Talent episode. What we can tell you now is that you may have seen her before, at least if you are a frequent watcher of various sporting events.

One of the things that we can say with confidence here is that we’re very much someone who loves a good halftime show. There are a number of acts from this franchise who have become popular performing these all over the country; some did this before the show, and some did it after. In some cases, you can say both. Red Panda is arguably the most famous one and understandably so — what she does is actually insane. We’ve seen the quick-change act from the early days of America’s Got Talent actually live during a basketball game.

Now, this brings us to Grace. She’s someone who currently performs halftime acts everywhere from NBA games to racetracks, and what she does is pretty darn dangerous. There is hula-hooping, fire, aerial tricks, and a whole lot more. There’s enough variety here that if she makes it far enough in the show, there is a lot that we could see. While her audition has not been made available ahead of her episode, the photos for the episode suggest that fire will be involved in some way.

We do think that Grace has a good chance of advancing, mostly because this show has often been a good platform for these sort of acts. Heck, Aidan Bryant stole the show over on AGT: All-Stars a little earlier this year. We know that this show didn’t have the American public voting, but we’ve seen viewers come out and support aerial / danger acts before. We’ll have to see what happens here.

Of course, first and foremost we gotta see what Grace brings to the table — hopefully, it’s just as good, if not better, than her last name would suggest.

