Dune: Prophecy season 2 premiere date: An April 2026 update

At some point between now and the end of April, are we going to learn a little bit more when it comes to Dune: Prophecy season 2? Of course, there are so many things to look forward to when it comes to the new season. There is a chance it comes out around the same time as the next movie; meanwhile, we already know that we are going to have more Arrakis. With that, more sandworms! Isn’t there a lot to love through some of that alone?

Before we go any further here, we should report the good news that filming for the new chapter of the prequel series is done. This means that moving forward, everything will shift over to editing and making the end product as strong and as interesting as possible. There are some visual effects associated with the drama, but not anywhere on the same level of a House of the Dragon.

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So what are the chances that a Dune: Prophecy premiere-date announcement comes this month? Of course, it is a great thing to think about, but it feels unlikely. The best-case scenario here is that we do end up seeing the series return at some point this fall and if that happens, an announcement is likely to be coming over the course of the summer. It would honestly make sense that HBO announce something either during House of the Dragon or another franchise show in Lanterns, given that they should generate huge ratings and keep people excited for the future.

One particular thing we’re excited for regarding the Dune prequel is simply the episode count: We are getting eight episodes this time around, which means a far greater chance to dive into the world than ever before.

What are you most eager to see moving into Dune: Prophecy season 2 when it arrives?

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