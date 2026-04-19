Your Friends & Neighbors season 2 episode 4: Passover seder

Apple TV may not be saying a significant amount about Your Friends & Neighbors season 2 episode 4 at the moment but based on what we’re hearing so far, one thing feels clear: There is chaos right around the corner.

If there is one thing that we have learned from watching a wide array of reality TV shows featuring wealthy people, it is simply this: Anytime a bunch of people get together, chaos ensues. This is equally true for scripted shows like this one, as well — especially when you take a moment and consider that a lot of people with secrets are going to be around one another. How can you keep the metaphorical toothpaste in the tube? Let’s just say that from where we sit, this is not going to be easy.

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To get a few more details now on what is to come, check out the Your Friends & Neighbors season 2 episode 4 synopsis below:

Hari and Gretchen’s Passover seder brings the neighborhood together for wine, food, and drama.

The thing that makes us feel rather bad here is that in theory, this should be a relatively peaceful time for everyone to get together and share one another’s company. However, if that happens, this is hardly the sort of show that would keep its momentum. Where things stand right now is simple: Cooper has been forced to be in business with Ashe in fear of arrest. Meanwhile, he has to still look presentable to everyone else in the community. He could still be thrown into other thievery jobs here and there, but how do you balance that? All of a sudden, there is perhaps more on his plate than ever before.

Related – Get early news when it comes to Your Friends & Neighbors season 3

What do you most want to see moving into Your Friends & Neighbors season 2 episode 4?

When do you think that everything could crumble for Coop? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

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