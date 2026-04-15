Your Friends & Neighbors season 3: Michelle Monaghan joins

We are lucky to know far in advance that a Your Friends & Neighbors season 3 is coming to Apple TV down the line. Now that we have said that, why not discuss casting, as well?

According to a report from Deadline, Michelle Monaghan has officially signed on to the show under a one-year deal, where she will be a series regular alongside star and executive producer Jon Hamm. The aforementioned site knows that she will play a potential love interest for Hamm’s Andrew Cooper — though what form that takes remains to be seen. Could she also be a thief in her own way?

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One thing that feels somewhat clear at this point is that Your Friends & Neighbors has no real issue when it comes to bringing big names on board for sizable arcs. We are seeing it in season 2 when it comes to James Marsden as Ashe, and who is to say what the future could hold for him? There’s a chance that the character ends up departing or getting killed / arrested but for now, we are far too early into the story to say one way or another.

In general, we will say that this is likely going to keep being one of those shows that lasts however long the cast and producers want. It feels like a signature show for Apple already, one that feels elevated and at the same time, somehow still accessible. That can be a really hard combination to pull off, no?

Now, the bad news

You are going to be waiting a good while to see Michelle in action. After all, we would be surprised in the event that season 3 launches before we get around to next year. Patience will be required.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Your Friends & Neighbors

What are you excited about already when it comes to Your Friends & Neighbors season 3?

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