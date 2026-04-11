Your Friends & Neighbors season 2 episode 3 spoilers: Coop is caught!

As we do look towards Your Friends & Neighbors season 2 episode 3 over on Apple TV next week, what can be said about the story ahead?

Obviously, the first order of business here is trying to figure out how to resolve the events of episode 2, which is where Ashe made it abundantly clear that he knows what Coop is up to. Honestly this is one of those things we are shocked was not revealed back in season 1, mostly because he has never been that great at using discretion. Also, we are talking here about extremely rich people who on some level should have security cameras — or at least something to narrow down the field of possible robbers.

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So now that Ashe knows that Coop is a thief, what does he do about it? We know from the trailers for the season that he doesn’t just turn him over to the cops right away. There is something deeper going on here and from where we sit, a big part of the fun will be watching how it all unravels. Ashe is still a particularly unusual guy, and it is likely a mistake to sit here and assume we know exactly what he is going to be doing at any particular moment.

To get a few more details now on what is ahead, we suggest that you check out the full Your Friends & Neighbors season 2 episode 3 synopsis below:

Ashe offers Coop a deal he can’t refuse; Mel feuds with her neighbours over their new dog; Sam goes on a date.

At this point, it really does feel like Jon Hamm’s character is at least temporarily cornered, and he will have to be creative when it comes to garnering leverage moving forward. Does he want to get leverage over Ashe, or can they be partners?

What do you most want to see moving into Your Friends & Neighbors season 2 episode 3 when it airs?

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