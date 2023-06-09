America’s Got Talent: Comedian Ahren Belisle has great audition!

Do we have a new contender to win America’s Got Talent in Ahren Belisle? Obviously, he will have a lot of competition, but it is pretty easy to feel good right now about what he’s brought to the table.

For starters, he’s a brilliantly funny guy, and that goes along with a pretty incredible story. He has cerebral palsy that keeps him from vocalizing a lot of his jokes, so instead he uses his phone in order to make people laugh. He’s an inspirational guy, but we don’t think he probably even considers that a lot of the time when he performs. Instead, he really just comes across as someone who loves what they do and loves having a chance in order to show that off.

Now, how far could a guy like Ahren go in this competition? Based on his new audition here, we think he’ll easily be in the live shows. He’s also got a following already with over 100,000 followers on Instagram alone. Of course, he’ll have to adapt at least some of his material, as he is a little more edgy than what this show will allow … but he’s also a pro. We tend to think that he will know where to tow the line here and there.

We have said this before and we’ll say it time and time again: We would really like to see a comedian win the show at some point in the future. It really just comes down to who can get enough consistent support all across the board. It can be a pretty hard thing to pull off, mostly because this is a competition mostly dominated by singers and magicians. However, dance group Mayyas were able to break the mold last year and win; because of that, we do tend to think that anything is still possible.

(Photo: NBC.)

