FROM season 4 episode 2 preview: Jade and Tabitha’s struggle

Following the epic premiere this weekend, we do have a little more insight when it comes to FROM season 4 episode 2. So what exactly can we expect?

Well, first and foremost, we have to acknowledge that Jade and Tabitha still seem lost in an abyss. These are two characters who learned in the season 3 finale that they are actually just reincarnations desperate to save the children of the town. They have been there, in one way or another, for a rather long time. Yet, having this information and accepting it are totally different things, and that is why they have not clued in a lot of other people as to this information as of yet.

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Could this change in due time? It is likely, just as it is that Tabitha will eventually realize the truth about Jim. To a certain extent, you can argue that she is in some sort of denial about his fate, or is at least trying to protect Julie and Ethan for as long as she can.

To get a few more details on what is to come, check out the full FROM season 4 episode 2 synopsis below:

A gruesome discovery sends shockwaves through the town as Jade and Tabitha struggle with the weight of their revelation.

Is the “gruesome discovery” Jim’s death? We imagine that it is possible. The other thing that everyone may still need to learn is the true nature of Sophia a.k.a. the Man in Yellow. However, given that this is something that we just all collectively learned about in the premiere, we wouldn’t fault anyone who feels like it is a little bit premature for this information to start pouring out for everyone else to know.

Related – Be sure to get some more thoughts on the FROM season 4 premiere now

What do you most want to see moving into FROM season 4 episode 2 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates ahead.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

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