FROM season 4 premiere: The latest Man in Yellow twist!

Going into the FROM season 4 premiere this weekend on MGM+, we were certainly aware of what the Man in Yellow could do. This is a man who took Jim from us! Yet, even with that, it was almost impossible to predict his next move — let alone how devastating it would be.

(Warning: There are spoilers ahead from the first episode. Be adequately forewarned…)

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for additional FROM coverage!

We knew in advance of the premiere that the series had a new addition in Sophia (Julia Doyle). However, who would’ve thought that the seemingly-naive and innocent pastor’s daughter was actually the root of all evil? In the closing minutes, it was revealed that the Man in Yellow possesses the ability to shapeshift; he transformed into this young woman seemingly to surprise a lot of the people around her at every turn. She can present herself as this kind, innocent person who still believes in faith and a higher power — even if there is something far more sinister underneath the surface.

What’s also notable about Sophia as a character right now is that she is very-much different from the other monsters in town. Remember that the Man in Yellow was able to see future Julie, a sign that they can experience time and the overall world differently. Meanwhile, this is a character capable of going indoors. The town has started to settle in to rules insofar as what can and cannot happen to this. This is where everything falls by the wayside, and as Sophia herself suggests, where the residents could tear each other apart.

For the characters, this is awful. For us as a viewer, it is delicious and exactly what this show delivers on, time and time again.

Related – Get more news right now on what lies ahead on FROM

What did you think about the overall events of the FROM season 4 premiere?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







