America’s Got Talent: Ray Wold, knife thrower, closes auditions

Tonight’s America’s Got Talent episode chose to do something a little different at the end of the hour. After all, they closed with Ray Wold. This was not the sort of act that would get a Golden Buzzer traditionally, and there was no real drama with that following it being given away to someone else over the course of the episode.

With that being said, this act did still have the potential to terrify all of us — which really, is what you want from any knife-throwing act. Still, this one added a different level of stakes when he got his own mother involved! That’s a little different from the standard assistant / target that you see in a lot of these acts.

Oh, and if this wasn’t dangerous enough, he also set himself on fire. Who does that? We can at least say that this is something that we’ve never seen before and in general, that has to be the goal here. It was astounding to watch, and we give credit to his mother just standing there amidst all of the chaos that was going on around her.

Of course, when it comes to the judges there is always a serious risk that they won’t like an act like this, mostly because it is almost too scary. Luckily, there was also an element of comedy here that added another layer of this.

We’re always glad personally that we have a couple of performers like this every single season. After all, they mix things up! The larger amount of variety you have in a show like this, the better off it is. This is quintessential Las Vegas, and something that we could easily see on the strip.

