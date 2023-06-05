America’s Got Talent season 18 episode 2: Sainted, more audition!

Leading up to America’s Got Talent season 18 episode 2 on NBC tomorrow night, we’re getting a chance to see some of the acts.

So who is going to stand out over the course of the two hours? Some of this will require a wait-and-see approach, but we’re already pretty confident about trap choir Sainted, who have an audience outside the show and typically, groups like this are almost always good.

You can watch the full video featuring the acts here, and it does seem like there are a number of worthy candidates! For us personally, the magic act we’re seeing this time around could be interesting, and it also appears like we’re going to have one of the youngest kid singers we’ve seen on the show in quite some time. There’s a pretty wide range of people appearing here, but there is still one big question we have to wonder about: Will there be a big, viral moment that comes out of this? Season 18 could benefit heavily from that.

In general, you could say that the entire Got Talent franchise needs a fresh coat of paint, given that the British show is coming off of some of its lowest ratings ever. There is no guarantee that viewers are going to flock back, and we do think that there are some parts of the series that remain very-much predictable. Take, for starters, the fact that at the end of the premiere, we saw a Golden Buzzer. If you don’t see that moment leading into the end of the night, you almost always know that it is coming.

As a viewer, the #1 thing that we are still looking forward to seeing here is something that 100% we have never seen before — and we do still think that is possible.

