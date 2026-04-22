Silo season 3 teaser: A deeper dive into the past…

In the event you missed it for whatever reason, we finally know now that Silo season 3 is going to be coming in July. Why not set the stage more for what is to come?

There are multiple things to be eager about entering the next chapter of the Rebecca Ferguson series, but we tend to think that the primary one is rather simple: A chance to better understand how these structures came to be in the first place. So far, we’ve just seen a small flashback at the end of the season 2 finale that showed at least some of the key players involved. Moving forward, all of that is clearly about to change.

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If you head over to the link here now, you can see the full season 3 teaser and start to understand more of how the past will be a key focus here. You get some small glimpses of it, but also still a reminder that Juliette is going to have a major role. This is a deviation from the Hugh Howey source material, but we tend to think that was made so that we can continue to follow the show’s leading lady in some form.

If you did not see the official logline for the season yet, you can take a look at it below:

Season three of “Silo” continues the saga of a dystopian society of 10,000 people living underground under mysterious circumstances, while revealing an origin story set centuries earlier. In the present, Juliette Nichols (Rebecca Ferguson) survives her forced “cleaning” but returns with memory loss as the silo recovers from rebellion and faces a dangerous new threat. Meanwhile, in the “Before Times,” journalist Helen Drew (Jessica Henwick) and Congressman Daniel Keene (Ashley Zukerman) uncover a conspiracy that pulls them into a chain of events with catastrophic, irreversible consequences. The series is based on Hugh Howey’s New York Times bestselling trilogy, “Silo.”

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Silo now, including more discussion on the premiere date

What are you most eager to see at this point heading into Silo season 3 at Apple TV?

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