Silo season 3 premiere date, new details finally revealed!

We know that so many of us have been waiting a really long time to get more news on Silo season 3 over at Apple TV — isn’t it nice to have something more official now?

Well, without further ado, let’s just get into it. Today, the streaming service officially confirmed that on Friday, July 3, the dystopian sci-fi drama starring Rebecca Ferguson is going to run. You are going to have weekly episodes full of chaos, drama, and character development, and you better believe there will be a few twists thrown in here as we dive more into the past to understand the future.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some more SILO reviews!

To get a few more details now all about what is coming, take a look at the official synopsis below:

Season three of “Silo” continues the saga of a dystopian society of 10,000 people living underground under mysterious circumstances, while revealing an origin story set centuries earlier. In the present, Juliette Nichols (Rebecca Ferguson) survives her forced “cleaning” but returns with memory loss as the silo recovers from rebellion and faces a dangerous new threat. Meanwhile, in the “Before Times,” journalist Helen Drew (Jessica Henwick) and Congressman Daniel Keene (Ashley Zukerman) uncover a conspiracy that pulls them into a chain of events with catastrophic, irreversible consequences. The series is based on Hugh Howey’s New York Times bestselling trilogy, “Silo.”

From where we sit, a lot of the central struggle of this season is going to be seeing the show try to live in these two separate worlds — you have so much going on both in the present as well as the past, and you have to do what you can to ensure that neither one of these ends up being shortchanged. That is, of course, a tough thing to do.

What are you the most eager to see at this point when it comes to Silo season 3 at Apple TV?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







