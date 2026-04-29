Widow’s Bay season 1 episode 2: What does Tom really believe?

The first two episodes of Widow’s Bay have arrived on Apple TV, and the top takeaway at this point is simple: The show is a blast. Sure, it is scary, but it also is incredibly fun and features an ensemble of unique characters. It has elements of many other series and movies but at the same time, we’re not sure that they’ve all been thrown together quite like this.

Take, for instance, everything that we saw at the inn. Tom spent the night in the Captain’s Suite to try and prove the town wasn’t cursed. Yet, he had what you could argue was either a supernatural experience there, a manifestation of some of his fears, or a really bad dream. Even the innkeeper himself did not want to go into the room — which was actually infested with black mold. This does all lend itself to further questions as to whether or not all the supernatural occurrences are actually just in the residents’ heads.

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Speaking to TV Insider all about Tom, Matthew Rhys indicated further what is going through his mind after the whole in fiasco:

“As we heard in the inn, his understanding of the island started at a very early age, and he heard a number of things that he thinks he shouldn’t have heard … He’s now blinkered and blinded to the truth of the island in order to convince himself and hopefully others to bring the tourists in. There’s a lot of sitting on the truth [with] Tom, sitting on real big emotions that he’s trying to suppress in order to bring ferries full of visitors.”

Will he ever turn things around when it comes to his philosophy? Maybe, but this is also someone who is stuck in his ways. At this point, changing his mind would be an admission of failure.

Related – Be sure to see more news now entering the next Widow’s Bay episode

What did you think about the events of Widow’s Bay season 1 episode 2 overall?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are other updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

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