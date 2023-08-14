Outlander season 7 episode 9 return date: Why the long wait?

At this point, we are well-aware that a long hiatus is coming before Outlander season 7 episode 9 comes on the air. Would we like to see the series back in a few months? Sure, but Starz has already noted that this is not going to happen. Instead, the earliest that we’re going to see the series back in early 2024, and it could be later than that.

So why is the network doing this? It is a fair question, mostly due to the fact that production for season 7 wrapped a good while ago and in theory, the remaining episodes could be ready to air SO much sooner than they actually will. However, Starz likely has a plan of their own here, one that fulfills their own interests more so than what viewers want.

The biggest reason why they are not airing Outlander season 7 again for a while is rather simple: They want to space things out. It keeps people subscribed longer, and they can also use the second half of this season in order to promote some other things. Also, it will make it so that there is less of a break between season 7 and the eighth and final season, which won’t be happening for a long time. (The SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes are playing at least some sort of role in all of this.)

It is also worth noting at the moment that there is no real shortage of programming for Starz in the interim. Think about it like this — there are three different Power spin-offs that have already wrapped shooting, and you can be excited about what lies ahead when it comes to those. Beyond just that, there is also another season of Hightown plus some other big-time hits like BMF.

In the end, we’ll be happy if Outlander is back in the spring; we will have to just wait and see on that.

Related – Sam Heughan sets the stage for what lies ahead

When do you think we are actually going to be seeing Outlander season 7 episode 9 arrive on Starz?

Share some of our individual hopes in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates coming in the near future.

(Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







