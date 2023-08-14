The Boys season 4 premiere date: The ideal month now

What is the ideal month for The Boys season 4 to premiere in, based on some of the additional information that we’ve got now? Well, we know already that there are a lot of different variables at play here and even though filming is done, that doesn’t mean the show will be coming back in the near future.

After all, consider some of the following here! First and foremost, the folks at Prime Video do not have to hurry to get this show on thanks to everything else that they have on the schedule — including the spin-off Gen V, which is set to premiere next month. Meanwhile, they also more than likely have a lot of behind-the-scenes content that they can roll out slowly over time.

Since The Boys has a long post-production window, we don’t necessarily think that new episodes are going to be ready until April or May 2024. That is what we would expect at this point, with April being the ideal month in our mind. Another component in all of this may be how much the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes are setting the show back. After all, there is a lot of talent that the team cannot rely on right now, and there is still writing and acting that happens even after filming is done. Think in terms of ADR sessions, which allow for dialogue to be inserted after the fact.

The best thing we’d hope for right now is for Antony Starr and the rest of the cast to get a further premiere-date tease when we get around to the start of the year. From there, maybe a trailer can surface in late winter. A little bit of patience is required here, but we do tend to think it will be worthwhile. Isn’t it often with this story?

What do you most want to see on The Boys season 4 when the show premieres, no matter when it is?

Go ahead and share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some additional updates.

Photo: (Prime Video.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

