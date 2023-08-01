The Boys season 4: Is any major news coming in August?

Now that we are into the month of August, does this mean that some big news for The Boys season 4 is right around the horizon? Is it that crazy to want something more on the show, and soon?

Well, we do know that on some level, we’ve been lucky to get at least a few other updates all about it already! Just remember for a moment here that we’ve gotten a chance to see some Vought-centric teasers that set the stage for what’s ahead. We’re also aware that production on season 4 has already wrapped and with that in mind, we are mostly in a waiting game now to see either an approximate or exact premiere date announced.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on THE BOYS!

If you are still crossing your fingers and hoping for something substantial in the way of news soon … let’s just say that we really don’t want to disappoint. However, the reality is that the odds are pretty darn low that we’re going to see some other major unveiling based on where things are at this given moment in time.

What’s the reason for this? Well, the premiere of Gen V is just next month and because of that, it is going to get the lion’s share of promotional attention from Amazon for at least the immediate future. We are sure that some more good stuff will eventually come out here for Antony Starr and the rest of the cast either during or after the spin-off show. There could be some Easter eggs planted in that story, and we know that there are some things embedded in there that will pay off later when The Boys premieres.

We can’t say yet if it is 100% required viewing if you watch Gen V, but we certainly think that it could aid your overall viewing experience on some level. Just keep that in mind as we sift through the rest of the hiatus.

Related – Have you see the full trailer yet for Gen V and what you can expect?

What are you most excited to check out for Gen V, based at least on what we have seen so far?

Go ahead and share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Photo: (Prime Video.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







