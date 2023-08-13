Is Big Brother 25 new tonight on CBS, delayed by golf?

Is Big Brother 25 new tonight on CBS? We’re sure that there will be plenty of questions and confusion as we get into the 8:00 p.m. Eastern hour.

Ultimately, we do have a chance to offer up some clarity here, though you should think of it as both good and bad news.

The good news is that you will see the reality competition show on the air tonight. However, you’re going to be stuck waiting a little bit longer to see it than some people would probably like. Because of golf running far over its planned time, you are going to see a hefty delay that could make the show at least an hour late, if not more. We know that 60 Minutes is airing beforehand, so that isn’t going to change.

Go ahead and consider tonight in some ways a trial run for the rest of the summer, where a lot of delays could be coming due to the NFL. Since Big Brother usually premieres earlier in the summer, these things are a little bit less commonplace.

So what is coming up tonight?

Well, you are going to see the Head of Household Competition, otherwise known as the other side of that weird cliffhanger we saw on Thursday. You will also learn more about the Nether Region and see nominations. It should be a fun hour of TV, though there’s so much that won’t be covered over the course of an hour. That is why we cover the live feeds so extensively.

On the other side of this episode, you are also going to have a chance to see The Challenge USA, but it is also going to be delayed in its own way.

