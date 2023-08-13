Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: Week 2 Veto aftermath

Now that we’re a little bit removed from the Power of Veto Competition on Big Brother 25, why not discuss where things stand now?

Here’s a quick refresher if you missed it — Head of Household Hisam competed in the PoV alongside his nominees (Reilly and Cameron) plus Blue, Matt, and America. It was a solid line-up in theory for Reilly, at least until it became clear that America and Blue may not use it even if they won.

In the end, Hisam ended up winning and for now, his plan remains keeping the nominations the same. would it be a fun sort of chaos if that changes? Sure, but we don’t think that it will. Reilly is almost certainly going just based on the numbers in the game. There are currently 15 people in the house, and that means that 12 would be voting. Reilly would need seven votes, since Hisam is dead-set on evicting her and serves as the tiebreaker vote.

Let’s say that Reilly has Jag, Matt, and Blue’s support, which she most likely does. She would then need four more votes. Where would those come from? She would need America and Cory, who are in the middle of the house, and then probably two out of Felicia, Jared, and Cirie. The problem there is that Cirie has already said that she’s not voting to keep her. She told Jag and Reilly that she’d vote for her to stay, provided they keep it a secret. The problem there is that Reilly has already told people and even if she didn’t, Cirie has a planned out in just saying that she got scared of Hisam. We really just think she said this to try and figure out if she could trust Jag long-term even after Reilly is gone.

Now, Felicia does seem to be considering giving Reilly a sympathy vote … but that would still leave her one behind. Once again, her problem is Jared. While she and Jag both are suspicious of him, they don’t realize the extent of his duplicity and double-dealing in this game.

What do you think will happen on Big Brother 25 the rest of the weekend?

