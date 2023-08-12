Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: Week 2 Veto preview!

We are expecting the new Power of Veto Competition to arrive sooner rather than later in the Big Brother 25 house — so what can you expect to see happen? Somehow, this is all turning out to be even messier than usual.

Going into today, we honestly thought that there was a chance that Reilly could stay even if she and Cameron stay on the block together — but that is dwindling. People do not like Cameron, but at the same time they realize that Reilly is a much bigger threat within the game. She is effectively the glue binding Matt, Cameron, and Jag together, and getting her out splits all of this up and adds more flexibility to the game. This is why Hisam likely wants to make this move; we think personally that he knows being with the Cirie / Felicia / Izzy contingent is not beneficial to him long-term and he needs some other options.

So why would Cirie want Reilly out, given that Reilly has so much loyalty to her already? Well, some of it is splintering off those other players; she also knows that Reilly is after Izzy. If Izzy does ever get cornered in the game, it could be bad for Cirie since Izzy knows her and Jared’s secret.

What is really fascinating to us entering the Veto is the idea that Blue (who is playing alongside HoH Hisam, the nominees, and Matt / America) may not use it on her, even though Jag is safe thanks to the Nether Region twist that took him out for a while yesterday. There is speculation that he may not be able to vote this week, but that has not been confirmed. Why would Blue not save her ally? Well, she and Jag think she might be safe regardless (wrong), and that this could buy them some loyalty with Hisam, who also wants them gone before too long. At some point, Blue and Jag need to just realize that they’ve already made their bed here and they should just keep fighting for a while as opposed to going along with someone’s plan.

If Reilly wins Veto, there’s a good chance Matt goes up. Meanwhile, if Cameron wins it, Cory could be an easy pawn. Matt could go home against Cameron, but there may be an interesting debate. Felicia almost wants to get rid of Cameron if he lets Reilly win just because he feels so confident that he’s fine.

