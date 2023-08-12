Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: Nomination aftermath; Reilly safe?

It has been a few hours already since the nomination ceremony took place in Big Brother 25 and yet already, it feels like a lot has transpired. We’re getting a good sense of the vibe of the house, how hard Jared is playing, plus some plans in the works heading into Veto.

First, a quick refresher here that Hisam is Head of Household, and earlier tonight he nominated Reilly and Cameron. We do think there is a split decision here on who to vote out, but we do think that there are a lot more people fighting for Reilly to stay than Cameron. She’s got in this scenario Jag, Blue, and Matt for sure, and it feels like Cirie and Felicia could want to keep her, since she is not targeting them. Also, Izzy absolutely can’t stand Cameron and that’s always useful in certain situations. Would Cory want to keep Cameron, either?

Anyhow, for now Reilly has a good chance of getting the numbers, and that’s without mentioning that Matt could play the Veto on her. (Matt does seem a little bit confused, and didn’t seem initially aware tonight that winning the Veto would make him safe no matter what.) We definitely think that he’s crushing on Reilly and that is clouding a little bit of his judgment. In a way, you could make the argument that Reilly has people willing to fight for her as a reason to get her out.

Showmance nonsense

We honestly can’t figure out if Reilly is into Matt or not in that way, but it felt tonight like Jared wanted them to get together so he could flirt with Blue more. Clearly, he’s worried about being a target. (Hilariously, Blue seems way more concerned about Reilly and Jag than she does Jared.)

In general, Jared is still finding a way to play both sides without anyone in Reilly’s camp finding out, but a lot of the game coming up could be all about whether or not he could keep that going. for now, it is easy to throw Cameron under the bus as a mole playing both sides … but that won’t work after he is gone, if it happens this week.

Who would you vote out if you had the chance on Big Brother 25 this week?

