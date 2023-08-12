Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: Week 2 nominations (day 10)

The week 2 nominations are now set within the Big Brother 25 house, even if we don’t think that anyone is going to be altogether surprised by what transpired here.

Really from this morning onward, it was clear that Head of Household Hisam was going to nominate Reilly and Cameron for eviction. While Reilly may be his target, remember that Cirie, Izzy, and a handful of other people can’t stand Cameron and would prefer that he goes at this point. We don’t think that anything is set 100% in stone at this point. (Jag is safe, and also off in the Nether Region, as a result of the latest twist.)

Leading up to the Ceremony, Hisam did his best to explain to her how he didn’t want to backdoor her, as he doesn’t think that this is a super-fair way to win the game. He laid the compliments on thick and even when Reilly cried, he handled that fairly well also. He also painted the picture as though nominating her was something that he had to do and it wasn’t personal at all; he just knows that she considered targeting him at one point, so he has an easy argument.

We will learn who the Veto players are in the game tomorrow morning, but we do think it will be interesting if someone like Matt competes and wins it. Remember that Matt is the likely replacement nominee, but what if he gets the necklace and takes Reilly down? We imagine that Blue would be nominated, but if that is the case, Cameron would almost 100% go. Given that we don’t enjoy watching him on the feeds, that would basically be our preferred option for how all of this will conclude.

