The Bachelorette: The Men Tell All spoilers: Charity gets support

In just a matter of hours on ABC, you are going to have a chance to see The Bachelorette: The Men Tell All arrive. So what is it that we can say right now?

Well, let’s just start things off at the moment by saying that Charity Lawson will have a lot on her plate over the two hours. She’ll spend some time with all of the guys that she previously eliminated, and that includes some controversial contestants, as well. It’s pretty much a given at this point that Brayden is going to get a lot of airtime, and then you have to think here about Xavier, who went out on last week’s episode.

When dealing with drama, isn’t it nice to know that there are some people in your corner? Well, Charity can at least feel pretty good about that! If you head over to the link here now, you can see a sneak peek that features DeAnna, Desiree, and Trista returning to the show to cheer on Charity entering the home stretch. We’re not all that sure what the point of this segment is, given that The Bachelorette has already been filmed at the time of this taping. The best advice that these women can give the leading woman this season is the sort of stuff that could be shared off-camera. She could benefit from learning more about navigating life after the show, as just about anyone could in this position.

Also, remember that Desiree and Trista both have managed to stay with the person they picked at the end of their season, and that’s something that has become more and more rare over time. How do you make that work?

(For the record, we’re going to think that Charity picks Dotun at the end of this season until there is strong evidence otherwise.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

