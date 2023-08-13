The Bachelorette: The Men Tell All preview: Charity, Xavier reunite

As we prepare for The Bachelorette: The Men Tell All on ABC Monday night, is the Xavier – Charity reunion much-anticipated? Or, is it a discussion that really needs to happen?

In some ways, you could view this exact back-and-forth as one of the reasons why this special gets criticized every single season. Could it be important for closure? Maybe, but was there already a certain degree of that? The biggest thing we wonder is just whether anything is really going to be gained from these two having another conversation.

If you are Charity, obviously the big thing you’re going to be frustrated by is him waiting so long to talk about past. Then, also the lack of total commitment he gave to you in the follow-up conversation. She was right to send him home, and even if Xavier wants to change for the better, it is something that he needs to do more on his own time. There’s a chance that during this special, we will at least hear a little bit more about that. We’re sure that he will have a chance to say his piece, and for Charity to respond to him.

Big-picture, we do know that there are a lot of people who view The Bachelorette: The Men Tell All as sort of an audition for other parts of the franchise. With that in mind, we don’t think it is all that crazy to wonder what Xavier’s future could be here. Is ABC going to cast him in Bachelor in Paradise or some other show? Let’s just put it this way: There is nothing that he did that negates that possibility, even if other women come into a given season with some concerns.

When it comes to Paradise, we will just have to wait and see what the network and producers decided; we know that it actually filmed some time ago, but they’ve yet to say much about it! The focus has been more on The Golden Bachelor instead.

Do you really need to see Xavier and Charity reunite on The Bachelorette: The Men Tell All tomorrow night?

(Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

