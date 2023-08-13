Dark Winds season 2 episode 4 promo: How far will Leaphorn go?

We don’t exactly think that it will be a surprise that Dark Winds season 2 episode 4 is intense, especially for Joe Leaphorn. Just consider what we’ve seen so far. The case at the heart of this season has been more personal than most, so just how far is he willing to go in order to ensure justice is served? How chaotic are things going to become? The simple answer here is “very,” so we suggest that you prepare for that in advance. Things are going to get messy — very messy.

As a matter of fact, the promo for episode 4 suggests that we could be seeing one of the best, most elaborate chase scenes yet for Zahn McClarnon’s character. Are you ready for that, and does it feel to you like we are about to see everyone dive into the messiest situation yet?

Now, of course the sad news here is that clearly, there’s not going to be much closure in episode 4. There are two episodes after the fact still, and there has to be more time in order to keep this going. The bigger concern for us long-term is that Joe may be jeopardizing his whole career. Do we think that he will pull through, both personally and professionally? Sure, but that’s because we know that there are more stories out there for Leaphorn and Chee. Because of that, we’re still excited to see what will be coming up next.

As for what else is coming up, has Rosemary overstepped to the point where she is getting herself into some trouble? That’s certainly possible and for the time being, we are just happy that Jeri Ryan is a part of the series at all. She brings such a good energy to it — and, of course, we have Star Trek nostalgia any time we see her.

