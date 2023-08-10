Dark Winds season 2 episode 4 spoilers: Leaphorn risks it all

Are you getting ready to see Dark Winds season 2 episode 4 on AMC+ in one week’s time? Well, we should start by reminding you of one thing: These are characters who are fundamentally unafraid. They are not people who will hold anything back in their pursuit of the truth. They will fight hard to get answers, even if that means putting their lives on the line every single step of the way.

Oh, and did we mention that Joe Leaphorn in particular has an even larger investment due to his family? Well, that’s a big part of things, as well.

Dark Winds season 2 episode 4 carries with it the title of “The March.” Want to know a little bit more? Then we suggest that you check out the synopsis below:

Leaphorn risks his life in pursuit of a suspect; Manuelito stands up to the sheriff in a bid to rescue her boss; seeking answers on a case, Chee considers a dangerous proposition.

Before we get to the end of this episode, we imagine that we’ll at least start to see if Leaphorn can pull through, and also whether or not Manuelito is able to find what she seeks. We’ve not this before, but we do think it’s worth a reminder here and there that by and large, Dark Winds moves quickly because it has to. There are not that many episodes in a season and by virtue of that, there is really not a lot of time for there to be filler over the course of it. We’re sure that book readers have an obvious advantage in terms of what lies ahead here, but we really hope that there are a few surprises for just about everyone. Aren’t things always at least a little bit better when that is the case?

So far, season 2 has set the table and delivered some great stuff; let’s cross our fingers and hope they payoff is there in equal measure.

What do you most want to see moving into Dark Winds season 2 episode 4 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back — there are some other updates coming.

(Photo: AMC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







