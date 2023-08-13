The Good Doctor season 7 filming: Will it start this year?

Is there any chance at all that production for The Good Doctor season 7 kicks off at some point in 2023? Make no mistake that we absolutely want this to happen! However, at the same time there are a lot of factors at play, including a handful that are very much out of our control.

What is one of the biggest ones at the moment? Well, that is something that is not all that hard to figure out: The state of things amidst the ongoing SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes. Both have been going on for a good while now and even if the actors’ one ends tomorrow, nobody can go back to work without any scripts.

If there is even a tiny bit of good news to share when it comes to the future of the Freddie Highmore drama, it is that the WGA are apparently meeting with the AMPTP (the group representing the streaming services and studios) at some point over the next week. While there is no guarantee that these negotiations are going to eventually lead into something more, we will take any progress at all at this point. After all, it’s not like we have gotten much since the strike started with the writers more than 100 days ago.

Let’s make the following clear: We do think that the writers and actors both need to strike however long they need to in order to get a fair deal. Sure, we would love to have some sort of announcement sooner, but this process takes however long that it takes. We just know that if the WGA strike ends by mid-September and the SAG-AFTRA one soon after, it is possible that cameras get rolling again by the end of the year.

Meanwhile, if that happens, then there is a chance that we head back to the St. Bonaventure Hospital in January or March. Let’s just cross our fingers and hope for the best!

