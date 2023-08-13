Stars on Mars season 1 episode 10: A Marshawn Lynch surprise

As we prepare to check out on Stars on Mars season 1 episode 10, we should make our love of Marshawn Lynch once again clear. He was easily one of the best castings within the entire Fox competition show, whether it be for his sense of humor or unique personality. He’s managed to make it through a huge chunk of the contest and at this point, he can probably see the finale at the end of the horizon!

So is Marshawn willing to do whatever it takes to win … including actually cleaning up? That seems to be the subject of the latest sneak peek for tomorrow’s new episode.

If you head over to Clutch Points, you can see a sneak peek where Porsha Williams and Adam Rippon collectively act shocked over the revelation that Marshawn is picking up. He tries to play off their reactions; yet, they keep going. It’s a fun little encounter that does not necessarily give anything away when it comes to the outcome of this episode, but we do still find ourselves asking another big question: Are we going to be learning something more soon about how someone actually wins?

Suffice it to say, Stars on Mars has been a weird little experiment for Fox in the reality genre. It has actually done some things right, as it is a pretty fun premise and at least a good 80-90% of the casting was really solid. However, the strategic aspects leave something to be desired and it doesn’t actually feel like anyone has that much to do week in and week out. A lot of celebrities have also quit. There are a few different things that could have been thought out better, and we will see if they are when we get closer to a season 2.

Now, as for whether or not there will be a season 2, that remains to be seen. Let’s just say that the ratings for this show are not exactly in another galaxy.

Related – Be sure to get some more news entering this Stars on Mars episode

What do you think we are most likely to see at the moment entering Stars on Mars season 1 episode 10?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! After you do that, stay tuned here for other updates pertaining to the show.

(Photo: Fox.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







