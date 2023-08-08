Stars on Mars season 1 episode 10 promo: Paul Pierce in charge?

As we do start to prepare for Stars on Mars season 1 episode 10 on Fox next week, are we finally going to see something we’ve been craving? It actually feels that way!

After all, let’s go ahead and say this: Strategy is going to start to become really important as we inch ever closer to the end. Cat Cora in particular seems to be thinking about it more than anyone! She is well-aware of the fact that there needs to be some work done in order to get closer to the finale, which is why she and Paul Pierce have somewhat of a plan! If he becomes Base Commander and she is Mission Specialist, they may be able to get safety while also eliminating one of the other people who are serious threats to win at this point.

Are they going to be able to pull this off? This is where some doubt starts to creep in for everyone else, given that they may not want to see this happen.

So who are the favorites to take home the title of champion at this point? That’s where things start to become tricky, since you could make a case for almost every single person who is left. Ariel Winter has been consistently solid, but was she the best social player? Porsha Williams has balanced out the game with strong performance, whereas Marshawn Lynch has been comic relief.

Of course, one of the big issues with making predictions, at least for right now, is that it is really hard to actually know what the finale looks like! Whatever it is, we hope that it really does value and encompass everything that we have had a chance to see so far this season. We don’t want to be let down by anything otherwise.

