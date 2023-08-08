Tonight on Stars on Mars season 1 episode 9, we continued to see the field of contestants start to whittle down more. What happened along the way?

Well, for starters, let’s just say that Porsha Williams finally got her moment in the sun as Base Commander! Of course, that didn’t mean that she had a particularly easy job, but she was able to do a lot of good work — and Marshawn Lynch took home a massive W for his work out in the field.

So was there really any drama at the end of the road here? Well, the truth is that Paul Pierce has been in danger ever since arriving in Mars, and we think a lot of the OG cast members want to ensure that the all stick around while some of the newbies do not. However, that’s before Lance Armstrong made a stunning admission that he wanted to leave. He had threatened to leave before, but he still stuck things out for a good period of time. It is somewhat crazy to still think that he chose to exit this close to the finale, though.

In the end, we do think that Lance struggled with the more social aspects of the game and with that in mind, he was probably never going to win, anyway. (We say that without even knowing that much on how things are actually going to conclude here.) He stirred up controversy both inside and outside of the base.

For us personally, we’re fine with him departing now — he was never great television, and a lot of the overall sentiment around him has been negative within the fandom. We’d love for the end to be a little bit more lighthearted from here on out.

